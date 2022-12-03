Wike To Confer Grand Service Star Honour On Yahaya Bello Today

Watch video as Wike receives Bello

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1NI-Gexxr0o

GOV WIKE CONFERS GRAND SERVICE STAR OF RIVERS STATE (GSSRS) HONOUR ON GOV YAHAYA BELLO

The Rivers State Governor, His Excellency (Barr) Ezenwo Nyesom Wike has conferred the Rivers State Honour ( GRAND SERVICE STAR OF RIVERS STATE, GSSRS) on the Governor of Kogi State, His Excellency Yahaya Bello.

In a letter dated 13th September, 2022, referenced RVSG/GH/SHA/Vol. 1/021 and signed by the Governor of Rivers State, Governor Yahaya Bello is to be decorated with the honour on Saturday, 3rd of December at the Banquet Hall, Rivers State Government House, Port Harcourt.

Accepting the honour of GRAND SERVICE STAR OF RIVERS STATE (GSSRS) , Governor Bello said he was delighted to be honoured by the Government and People of Rivers State stating that such recognition was a demonstration of Nigeria’s unity across regions and tribes.

“I am happy to accept the state honour of GRAND SERVICE STAR OF RIVERS STATE (GSSRS) which Your Excellency and the people of Rivers State have so generously and gratuitously seen fit to confer on me”, the governor said.

ONOGWU Muhammed

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor

02/12/2022



