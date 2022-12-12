Wizkid Apologises, Promises Another Show In Ghana

Ghana is a country I hold so dear to my heart, first and foremost I wanna apologise to all my fans! Y’all know I would never do anything, without a serious reasoning behind it. My brand is something I don’t joke with! I sincerely apologise, to everyone who made the effort to come out for me last night. I was charged up, looking forward to doing this
show.
However, please understand that every decision I made co-sided with honoring my fans, and would only make a drastic decision like this because it was the right thing to do
and I had to. Unfortunately, up until the day of this show, there continued to be safety and production issues that prevented me from putting on a high quality show that my
fans deserve.
My Team and Myself are working on delivering a show to my amazing fans in Ghana. It will be just us, me and you. Date and details soon. Love you.
https://twitter.com/wizkidayo/status/1602015884494643202?t=39AaptzLH32NbgOYgvmmMg&s=19
Previous Thread:
https://www.nairaland.com/7475209/fans-angry-over-wizkids-absence