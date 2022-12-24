Wizkid Attends Asake’s Lagos Show As Fans Take Turns To Snap Pictures With Him

Singer Wizkid attended Asake’s Flytime show as he is seen standing next to Flytime boss, Cecil Hammond. His fans took turns to snap selfies with the afrobeat star who appeared to be enjoying the show.
