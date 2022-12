Daniel Podence is available after the Wolves forward was forced off in the win at Everton with a leg issue.

Boubacar Traore and Jonny could both return following injury.

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire is in contention to start after making his comeback from illness as a substitute in the win against Nottingham Forest.

Fellow centre-back Lisandro Martinez returned to training on Wednesday following Argentina’s World Cup win.

