Woman Loses 5 Kids To Massive Gas Explosion In SA (Pics, Video)

A South African mother that lost five of her children in the Boksburg truck explosion said she felt like she was living in a horrific nightmare.

Rosetta Briets lost five of her children on Saturday to a gas tanker explosion in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg.

Gerrie (10), Sebastian, (14), Adrian, (14)-years-old, Jamel (16) and Jes (25) are the names of her five children.

“I am heartbroken, and I am taking it day by day. I’m living it day by day just to get through everything.”

Briets said after the blast, she went to the scene and saw all her children lying on the grass, already dead.

WATCH: Massive explosion that left atleast 18 dead caught on camera

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=piGhMG9SUGI

She said her eldest daughter, Jamel, was quiet and liked to keep to herself.

“All three of her brothers were more lovable and always played with the other small ones.”

Briets said that she feels left alone in the world, as her husband passed away in 2021.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related