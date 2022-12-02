Woman Seeks For Divorce After Husband Shaved His Private Parts Without Informing Her

Woman Seeks For Divorce After Her Husband Shaved His Private Parts Without Informing Her

A court in Zambia was stunned after a woman explained to the court how she found out her husband of 22 years had another woman behind her back.

In that surprising statement that was published by the media in the country, the woman said that she wanted a divorce because she found out that her husband had a second wife and she could not tolerate the marriage of two wives.

When asked how she knew that her husband had a second wife, the woman by the name of Karen Chungu said that one day she wanted to make love with her husband but was stunned after realizing that he had shaved his pubic hair.

She wanted to know why her husband decided to shave his pubic hair without informing her and this is when her husband silenced her.

“One day I wanted to make love with my husband, but I was shocked to find him shaved. I wanted to have a meeting about why his private parts are clean, but he told me to shut up about it.

The problems in our marriage continued to the point of kicking me out of the house and when the elders got involved, he ran away,” Karen told the court in Ndola, Zambia.

She said that since that incident, she and her husband never shared love with her husband for more than a year.

Defending himself, the man named Andrew Kapembwa said that he had no intention of marrying a second wife until his wife refused to wash his clothes and that’s why he decided to get her a co-wife.

“I had no intention of marrying another woman, but my wife stopped doing laundry for me and performed her duties. I married another woman because of my wife’s behavior. I haven’t been out of our house in two years. I made a mistake and I admit it. I respect my wife. She is the mother of my children,” he said.

He also told the court that he did not have sex with his wife because she rejected him.

