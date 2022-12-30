Women Awrah Before One Another

*Question*

*1:* Is it obligatory for a Muslim woman to wear Hijab (veil) in the presence of non-Muslim women or should they be treated like Muslim women?

*Answer:*

There are two views in this regard and the soundest view is that it is not obligatory for her to wear Hijab the presence of non-Muslim women. This was not reported from the Prophet’s wives (peace be upon him) or any other female Sahabah (Companions of the Prophet) when they gathered with Jewish and idolater women in Al-Madinah. If this had happened, it would have been reported, because less important events were reported.*

*Top Awrah*

*Awrah*

The Arabic word *awrah* refers to the parts of the body which must be covered with clothing.

*Awrah* is any part of the body, for both men and women, which may not be visible to the public.

*Awrah* is interpreted differently depending upon the sex of the company one is in.

*Men*

Most Muslims accept that for men everything between the navel and the knee is awrah and therefore should be covered at all times.

*Women*

Rules for women are more complicated. There are a number of scenarios for women:

� In front of unrelated men (Muslim or non-Muslim), women must cover everything except the hands and face.

�In front of close male relatives, awrah is the navel to the knee and the stomach and the back.

�In front of other Muslim females, awrah is from the navel down to, and including, the knees.

�Awrah in front of non-Muslim women is a point of debate:

Some scholars say that:

– women should cover all but the hands and face. This is to prevent non-Muslim women (who may not understand the rules regarding hijab) from describing the appearance of the hijab wearer to other men.

-Other scholars say that if a non-Muslim woman can be trusted not to describe a woman’s appearance to other men, then she may reveal as much as she would in front of another Muslim woman in her presence.

*The Hanafi school of thought,* which is followed by most Muslims in the world, agree that the feet are not part of the awrah and therefore may be revealed.

Amongst other schools of thought a common opinion is that everything apart from a woman’s face and hands is awrah. Scholars holding this opinion use this hadith to justify it:

Narrated Aisha (the Prophet’s wife): Asma, daughter of Abu Bakr, entered upon the Apostle of Allah (peace be upon him) wearing thin clothes. The Apostle of Allah (peace be upon him) turned his attention from her. He said: ‘O Asma, when a woman reaches the age of menstruation, it does not suit her that she displays her parts of body except this and this, and he pointed to her face and hands.

Abu Dawud, Book 32, Number 4092

*N.B.:* This particular hadith is regarded as ‘weak’ (i.e. not reliably attributed) by some scholars, including the hadith’s collector, Abu Dawud.

*Husband and wife*

There is no restriction on what a husband and wife may show to each other in private. The Qur’an encourages married couples to enjoy each other’s bodies.

Individuals in private

Islam highly values modesty, so even when alone, men and women are recommended never to be completely naked and to cover from the navel to the knee. Exceptions do apply where necessary, for example taking a shower or going to the bathroom.

May Allah grant us success. May peace and blessings be upon our Prophet Muhammad, his family, and Companions.

Allãhumma Ãmeen.

