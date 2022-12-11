World Cup: Argentina Under FIFA Investigation After Penalty Win Over Netherlands

World Cup 2022: Argentina under FIFA investigation after penalty win over Netherlands

FIFA have confirmed Argentina are being investigated after the scenes during their 2022 World Cup quarter-final win over the Netherlands.The South Americans needed penalties to book their semi-finals spot.

Lionel Messi had set up Nahuel Molina to open the scoring before converting from the spot, as the Albiceleste looked to go through comfortably. But Wout Weghorst came off the bench in the second half to force extra-time with a late double.

It was a feisty encounter, with referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz issuing over a dozen yellow cards. Lahoz also showed a red card to Dutch defender Denzel Dumfries after the match ended. FIFA are now looking into the events of the game.

“The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has opened proceedings against the Argentinian Football Association due to potential breaches of articles 12 (Misconduct of players and officials) and 16 (Order and security at matches) of the FIFA Disciplinary Code during the Netherlands v. Argentina FIFA World Cup™ match that took place on 9 December,” FIFA’s statement read.

Argentina head coach Scaloni was shown a yellow card too, along with a number of members of his squad. Weghorst, meanwhile, was booked long before entering the fray after an incident on the touchline.

https://dailypost.ng/2022/12/10/world-cup-2022-argentina-under-fifa-investigation-after-penalty-win-over-netherlands/

