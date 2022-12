Chioma Rowland was spotted together with Nigeria singer, Davido as both arrived at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar, IGBERETV reports.

The couple are in Lusail to witness the final game of the 2022 World Cup. Davido is expected to perform at the closing ceremony of the World Cup today.

Photos of the couple was shared on Davido’s Instagram handle with the caption;

“Eta 1hr #worldcupqatar2022”



