World Cup: Ex-Miss Croatia Reacts After She Was Slammed For Wearing Sexy Outfit (Pix)

Former Miss Croatia, Ivana Knoll, has responded to criticism over her revealing outfit to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Knoll, who dubbed herself “the world cup’s hottest fan,” sparked controversy after she attended her country’s match against Morocco wearing a risque outfit, before changing into another, even more exposing dress for Croatia’s second match against Canada.

The beauty queen can be seen in photos that surfaced online posing for selfies with fans while wearing a checkered minidress that bares her breasts.

After the photos went viral, Knoll came under fire from social media users, who berated her and warned her to respect the cultural code of Qatar.

Well, reacting, Knoll said she was “super angry” when she heard about the modesty rules in Qatar and decried that she wouldn’t stop wearing outfits that expose her body.

According to the 26-year-old, she has no fear of being arrested by the police.

“I think how can my dress or bikini hurt someone? Please explain me that. First I was thinking if the World Cup is happening there (Qatar), for sure they will allow us everything to make it comfortable for all fans without any of the restrictions.

“Then I heard about the rules and I was shocked. The dress code forbids showing shoulders, knees, belly and everything and I was like, ‘Oh my God, I don’t even have the clothes to cover all of that’. I was super angry because if I’m not a Muslim and if we in Europe respect hijab and niqab, I think they need also to respect our way of life, our religion and in the end me wearing dresses, bikinis because I’m Catholic from Croatia who is here because of the World Cup.

“But when I arrived I was surprised they were not making any problems about dressing, they allow you to wear everything what you want – except in government buildings, and in the end that’s fine.” She said.

Asked if she had felt there was any risk of being arrested for her outfits, Knoll replied, “I am never afraid of something like that.”

“The reactions are very good. Many of the Qatari people came to me to photograph me. If they hate it and they have something against it, they wouldn’t do it. I think it’s just another way of life, me and them.” She added.

See more photos of Knoll below,

https://twitter.com/Jesuspi64069418/status/1598034491096076288?t=S4yhNLN4au0DKHPeFAxomA&s=19

https://www.instagram.com/p/CleEImPPkqs/?igshid=YzdkMWQ2MWU=

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related