World Cup: This could’ve been Nigeria’s tournament – Pinnick apologizes to Nigerians

Former President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, has apologized to Nigerians over Super Eagles’ failure to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is ongoing, with some teams already through to the Round of 16 stages.

Recall that the Super Eagles failed to qualify for Qatar 2022 for the first time since 2006 after playing a 1-1 draw with arch-rivals Ghana in Abuja a few months ago.

Speaking on Arise TV on Thursday, Pinnick, who is currently in Qatar, insisted that this year’s World Cup could have been Nigeria’s tournament, adding that he took responsibility for Super Eagles’ failure not to be at the global football festival.

“This [Qatar 2022] could have been Nigeria’s World Cup. Osimhen would have been like what Maradona was in 1986 in that World Cup,” Pinnick said.

“Like I told the African teams [like Senegal and Morocco], we want an African team to win it [ the World Cup], but if you people don’t, Nigeria will be the first to win it, maybe in the next World Cup.

“When they are playing on the field, I take them as Nigerian. And again, I will apologize to Nigerians and I take responsibility as the then President of the Federation, but I believe we have gone beyond that now.”

He added, “Let us enjoy the World Cup. Qatar has given us a wonderful spectacle to behold, and I believe we should enjoy it. I am a proud Nigerian and am happy to be here to represent the country with dignity at any time.”



https://dailypost.ng/2022/12/01/world-cup-this-couldve-been-nigerias-tournament-pinnick-apologizes-to-nigerians/

