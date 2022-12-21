World ‘Diaspora’ Remittances In The World From 2010

▪ Often called ‘diaspora’ remittances (the word, diaspora has some negative connotation but popularly used in Nigeria for Nigerian migrants) in the world, these ten countries have received the largest remittance from their citizens abroad in 2021:

1. India

2. Mexico

3. China

4. Philippines

5. Egypt

6. Pakistan

7. France

8. Bangladesh

9. Germany

10. Nigeria

 Nigeria and Egypt are the 2 African countries that consistently feature in the top ten. Nigeria used to receive more remittances than Egypt but from 2017, this changed. Egypt has been the 5th largest recipient of remittances in the world since 2017.

▪ From 2010 to 2011, Nigeria was the 5th largest recipient; from 2012 to 2015, Nigeria was the 6th; from 2016 to 2019, Nigeria was the 7th and in 2020, Nigeria finally dropped to the 10th place. Closely following Nigeria in 11th place is Ukraine ($18.1b), this could be attributed to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

▪ Nigeria and Egypt had both been receiving above $20bn since 2017 but in 2020, Nigeria’s remittance dropped to $17.1bn. According to the World Bank, countries that experienced scarcity of foreign exchange and multiple exchange rates witnessed decline in remittance inflows as flows went to alternate mediums where better rates were offered.

