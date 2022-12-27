Would Fashion Design Be Relevant In A Few Years?

My observation about most young people is that when they tend to choose an occupation, they mostly go for fashion design.

If I walk around my area, I can see not less than 4 or more shops selling cloth or learning fashion design.

Is it that lucrative or maybe they don’t know what to choose?

My opinion is that sometimes if youth don’t know what to choose, can’t they choose to solve problems in their environment. If they lack passion or are clueless about what to choose.

They can look at their community and search for an occupation that they need but few or none exist in the community.

An example is a community, that needs a plumber that fixes sewage, but they hire people from other communities.

I think youth can use this idea to earn a living.

