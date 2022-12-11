You Are Blessed To Bless Others

No man can receive nothing except it is given by heaven ( God ) . …john3:27. Whenever God blesses a man, he does it out of mercy and love. A blessed man is a channel for others to be blessed.

Proverbs 11:25-26 – The generous soul will be made rich, And he who waters will also be watered himself.

When you reach out to the less privilege with God’s blessings upon your life, you are transacting business with God that would in due time bring a good reward in one form or the other.

Gods blessings upon ones live could be in several forms not necessarily in monetary form alone. Gods blessing upon some could be in the profession they are into. God may bless them with extra ordinary knowledge and success in the field of profession they practice.

Take for example, a doctor that would always be committed to his or her work to safe lives is blessing people with what he or she is doing. A judge that ensures that Justice is not manipulated or altered in favour of the wicked is also blessing others with his job. A police officer that is genuinely discharging his duty within the ampit of law with out being biased is a blessing to the people.

You could even be a farmer or trader that is not greedy always inflating the price of his food products just to make a sky rocketing profit at the expense of the consumers. Remember,

Luke 12:16-21

16 And he told them this parable: “The ground of a certain rich man yielded an abundant harvest. 17 He thought to himself, ‘What shall I do? I have no place to store my crops.’

18 “Then he said, ‘This is what I’ll do. I will tear down my barns and build bigger ones, and there I will store my surplus grain. 19 And I’ll say to myself, “You have plenty of grain laid up for many years. Take life easy; eat, drink and be merry.”’

20 “But God said to him, ‘You fool! This very night your life will be demanded from you. Then who will get what you have prepared for yourself?’

21 “This is how it will be with whoever stores up things for themselves but is not rich toward God.”

YOU ARE NOT BLESSED FOR YOURSELF ALONE BUT BLESSED TO BLESS OTHERS.

HOW TO CONNECT TO GOD

ACCEPT, BELIEVE AND FOLLOW JESUS.

John14:6

Jesus told him ‘ I am the way-

Yes, and the truth and the life. No one can GET to the father (GOD) except by means of me (JESUS ).

John14:1

Let not your heart be troubled. You are trust in God now trust in me ( JESUS ).

John15:23

Anyone that is hating me ( JESUS )

is hating the father (GOD)

Colossian 2: 10

So you have everything when you have christ and you are filled with GOD through your union with CHRIST. He is the highest RULER, with authority over every other power

