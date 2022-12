Singer, DJ Cuppy has said that one can still find true love before the end of the year, IGBERETV reports.

Cuppy who got engaged to her fiancé, Ryan Taylor just days after they met, stated this on Instagram on Monday, December 26.

“2023 is a few days away…But you can still meet the love of your life before the end of the year,” she wrote.



https://www.instagram.com/stories/cuppymusic/3002005289726986724/

