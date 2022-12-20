You Left Us No Single Legacy – Sad Children Write On Their Late Dad’s Biography (Pix)

“You Left Us With No Single Legacy” – Sad Children Write On Their Late Dad’s Biography (Photo)

Children of a Nigerian man who passed away at the age of 66 have written a sad biography about him, IGBERETV reports.

In the biography which has gone viral, the man’s children said that though no one is perfect, he left them no legacy.

The writer of the biography expressed regrets about having him as a father while growing up.

They slammed the deceased for being good to outsiders while neglecting his home.

“…Indeed you were so good to outsiders but your own home was a total shamble. As a growing child, I regretted having you as a father, but today, look at me, standing to lay you down to rest,” an excerpt of the biography’s preamble reads.



https://igberetvnews.com/1434218/left-us-single-legacy-sad-children-write-late-dads-biography-photo/

