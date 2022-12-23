Yoweri Museveni: Life Cannot Stop Because We Banned Facebook

Museveni, who was first sworn-in as President on January 29, 1986 is Uganda’s longest-serving leader.

He has been Interacting with media representatives and journalists from the different Ugandan Media Houses at Nakasero State Lodge. #M7Presser

We have our problems with Facebook and we have expressed them. If they are worked on, we have no problems opening Facebook. At least, life has not stopped because of it; Boda Bodas are moving well, and commuter taxis are making their trips as usual. Life goes on. #M7Presser

Background

The Uganda government blocked Facebook after the social media giant deleted hundreds of accounts of National Resistance Movement (NRM) supporters it suspected to be fake during the General Election last year.

The NRM is the ruling Party.

There have been several attempts to negotiate the unblocking of Facebook, but without tangible results. Facebook refused to comply with the government demands to restore deleted accounts.

Mr Meddy Kaggwa, the Ag Director of Industry and Content Development at the Government-owned Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) said the negotiations with Facebook need to be handled on a continental level.

“Many of us have recommended that we have to approach them (Facebook) as a continent. …When we speak to Facebook as Africa, Facebook will be keener to listen,” he said.

Mr Kaggwa said currently, they don’t know how much money Facebook makes from Uganda and the social media giant isn’t willing to reveal details.

“In fact, when you tell them to explain the aggregate revenue they earn from Uganda as a country, they will tell you it is negligible,” he said.

Many start-ups and online businesses have suffered since the ban.

Prior to its suspension by government about a year ago, Facebook was the most used social media platform in Uganda. Since then, many users have since quit or use Virtual Private Networks to access the platform.

