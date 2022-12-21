Yul Edochie Apologises Publicly To First Wife, May, For Marrying A Second Wife

Nollywood actor,Yul Edochie has publicly apologised to his first wife, May Edochie, for marrying his colleague as a second wife, IGBERETV reports.
May became unhappy with Yul over his marriage to his colleague, Judy Austin Muoghalu who has a son with him. May has stated that she can’t accept a polygamous relationship.
Yul took to his Instagram handle to beg for her forgiveness.
He wrote;
“To my dear wife,
Queen May Yul-Edochie,
I acknowledge that I hurt you deeply and I’ve apologized to you countless times.
I take the blame for my actions.
I agree with you that polygamy shouldn’t be forced on anyone.
You never bargained for it from the beginning neither did I.
But I guess life happens.
You already know the whole story.
I didn’t do it to disrespect you,
I didn’t do it to replace you nor because I do not love you anymore, no.
I have always loved you and always will.
I’ve been a good husband and a wonderful father.
I’ve supported all your hustle from day one, I have been an exceptional father to our children till date making sure they lack nothing and always there for everyone.
Out of 100 I have done 99 things right, hating me because of one thing isn’t the best.
Nobody is perfect.
I’m not.
You’re not.
Nobody is, except God.
I assure you that nobody is trying to take your place.
I have apologized to you countless times sincerely from my heart.
I’m sorry.
I’ve always loved you and always will.
Butuo nwanyi oma.
We can live peacefully and happily.
❤❤❤”
