Actor Yul Edochie has celebrated his second wife, Judy Austin, on her birthday today, IGBERETV reports.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared Judy’s photos with the caption;

“IJELE ODOGWU!

A very happy birthday to you @judyaustin1

The Queen of Capricorns.

Okwulu Okalisia.

God’s special daughter.

I wish you many more beautiful and successful years filled with God’s blessings.

May God lead you always.”



https://www.instagram.com/p/Cm1eKZJqyC_/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related