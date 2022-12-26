Yul Edochie Endorses Photoshopped Christmas Photo Of Family With 1st & 2nd Wives

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has endorsed a photoshopped image of his family, shared by a colleague of his, Sarah Martins, on Christmas Day, IGBERETV reports.

Yul’s first wife, May, on Sunday posted a photo of herself and children to mark Christmas Day.

The photo had sparked reactions over the absence of the actor from the family portrait.

Martins posted an edited image of May’s family portrait, which now included the actor, his second wife, Judy Austin, and their child, Star Dike. She captioned it,

“Beautiful Family… As it should be ❤️.”



Reacting to the photo, Edochie said,

“Yes oo Sarah. As it should be. Beautiful family. Blessed man with blessed family. Everybody will be living in peace, love and jolly. May Zukwanuike.”



