Actress Judy Austin, the second wife of actor Yul Edochie has shared Christmas photos of herself together with their son, IGBERETV reports.

She captioned the photos on her Instagram page;

”Merry Christmas my darlings..

Wishing you and yours a wonderful celebration with lots of laughter and love.”



https://www.instagram.com/p/CmoACgMrH1Y/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related