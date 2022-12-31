Yul Edochie’s Second Wife, Judy Austin Celebrates Her 31st Birthday (Photo)

Actor Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy Austin has taken to her Instagram handle to celebrate her birthday today, IGBERETV reports.

The actress shared a new photo of herself with the caption;

“Happy beautiful birthday to me!!!
:
Thank you Jesus for the gift of life.
You’ve showered me with unlimited blessings and love beyond my wildest dreams.
I have absolutely nothing more to ask for other than to give you gratitude!!!
Thank you for loving me too much my king
You’re an awesome God!!!
I owe it all to you.
:

Please say a thank you Jesus for me if you love me.
God has been truly awesome to me this year.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cm073evLHdx/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

