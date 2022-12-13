Yuletide: Soludo Dismisses Security Threat, Says Anambra Is Safe

Governor of Anambra State, Charles Chukwuma Soludo has said that the state is safe for those returning home for the Yuletide season, IGBERETV reports.

Governor Soludo stated this while reacting to a viral message circulating in the state, which had warned Christmas returnees to avoid certain roads claiming they had been taken over by criminals.

Dismissing the threat, Soludo assured the people that his government was making every effort to ensure that Anambra was secured during the forthcoming Yuletide.

The governor said that besides checkpoints and security patrols, the state was also putting technology and other mechanisms to enable people to report criminals timely enough for immediate action.

These were contained in a press statement by the governor’s Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, on Sunday.

He said the state was leveraging technology to make it possible for people to make distress calls and share messages and videos of incidents that will enhance security response and services.

The statement read,

“The attention of Anambra State Government has been drawn to a viral message by an anonymous writer, insinuating insecurity in some parts of the state during the Yuletide period.

“In the message, the author listed some roads and junctions which he/she warned returnees and visitors to the state to avoid for fear of attacks by gunmen. The information is mischievous, misleading, and untrue.

“Soludo assures adequate security in the state during the yuletide and beyond.

“The state is also leveraging technology to make it possible for people to make distress calls and share messages, videos and otherwise, of incidents that will enhance security response and services.

“The governor remains focused on making Anambra State the safest state in Nigeria, and no misleading information or mischievous write-ups will stop him from achieving this.

“In line with this resolve, the governor urges the good people of Anambra, residents, and visitors to ignore any unfounded alarm meant to infuse fear in them or discourage them from visiting the state.

“These are idle engagements which the government has all that it takes to deal with.”



