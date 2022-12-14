Zamfara Residents Takes To The Streets For Bola Tinubu (Photos)

Is the North finally BATIFIED? The sequence of activities emanating from the North in relation to the APC’s presidential campaign elections in 2023 is extremely motivating for the party and its members.

The North appears to have made it their task to go all out in support of the Jagaban. We saw the crowd at the Kaduna presidential rally yesterday, and it was as if the World Cup finals were about to begin in Qatar at Kaduna; the crowd was massive and intimidating to opposition parties.

Today, before the start of the APC’s Minna rally, it was clear that Niger State had thrown its full weight behind the Jagaban, judging by the massive crowd that had gathered since the early hours of the morning.

We are now seeing pictures of APC members marching on the street in Zamfara State in a solidarity walk for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the crowd is once again massive.

Indeed, interesting times are ahead, as the North appears to have snatched the campaign with its monstrous turnout for the Jagaban.

So take a look at Zamfara and see what is going on.

Osigwe Omo-Ikirodah is the Chairman and CEO of Bush Radio Academy.

https://ireporteronline.com.ng/blog/2023-kaduna-was-on-fire-minna-is-on-lockdown-and-now-zamfara-is-marching-for-tinubuphotos/

Source iReporteronline.

