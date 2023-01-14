14 Strategies To Avoid Unnecessary Pressure In 2023

NEW YEAR STRATEGIES TO AVOID UNNECESSARY PRESSURE IN 2023
1. Put your kids in schools you can afford because expensive schools don’t guarantee good results. Just ensure they attend a good
affordable school
2. Rent apartments you can pay for conveniently. Don’t live in a house you struggle
to pay yearly.
3. Let’s plan our lives and live within our means. Save more and spend less.
4. Some women buy food for their children every morning before going to school or even for the whole family, do you know it’s cheaper
to cook at home?
5. Some people don’t earn much, but have
DSTV at home, go for GOTV and upgrade
when your income upgrades. It’s still the
same CNN anyway!
6. Eat healthy meals and protect your family
from mosquitoes to avoid going to the
hospital always.
7. Take advantage of food and fruits in
season, its cheaper and you can be creative to create amazing meals.
8.Don’t copy your neighbor’s lifestyle, she earns well and her husband is a ‘big man’
9. Don’t follow trends, wear clean well-ironed clothes and keep your hair neat. You would still look good.
10. Keep your circle small, keep only friends that have senses!
11. Above all things, have the fear of God, have
integrity, don’t be lazy and be prayerful.
12. Planning is the key, if you fail to plan, you
plan to FAIL.
13. Don’t do more than your budget this Time, there is no award given to best family that wore an expensive cloth for the year
14.Don’t be in competition with anyone…
The purpose of shoes and clothes are to
make us smart and good.
Thanks for reading and have a wonderful and blessed year ahead.