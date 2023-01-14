14 Strategies To Avoid Unnecessary Pressure In 2023

NEW YEAR STRATEGIES TO AVOID UNNECESSARY PRESSURE IN 2023

1. Put your kids in schools you can afford because expensive schools don’t guarantee good results. Just ensure they attend a good

affordable school

2. Rent apartments you can pay for conveniently. Don’t live in a house you struggle

to pay yearly.

3. Let’s plan our lives and live within our means. Save more and spend less.

4. Some women buy food for their children every morning before going to school or even for the whole family, do you know it’s cheaper

to cook at home?

5. Some people don’t earn much, but have

DSTV at home, go for GOTV and upgrade

when your income upgrades. It’s still the

same CNN anyway!

6. Eat healthy meals and protect your family

from mosquitoes to avoid going to the

hospital always.

7. Take advantage of food and fruits in

season, its cheaper and you can be creative to create amazing meals.

8.Don’t copy your neighbor’s lifestyle, she earns well and her husband is a ‘big man’

9. Don’t follow trends, wear clean well-ironed clothes and keep your hair neat. You would still look good.

10. Keep your circle small, keep only friends that have senses!

11. Above all things, have the fear of God, have

integrity, don’t be lazy and be prayerful.

12. Planning is the key, if you fail to plan, you

plan to FAIL.

13. Don’t do more than your budget this Time, there is no award given to best family that wore an expensive cloth for the year

14.Don’t be in competition with anyone…

The purpose of shoes and clothes are to

make us smart and good.

Thanks for reading and have a wonderful and blessed year ahead.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related