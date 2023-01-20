20 Highest Paying Jobs In Nigeria

Highest Paying Jobs in Nigeria and their Salary

Here is our ranking of the highest-paying positions in Nigeria. If you know you have what it takes for the position, you may either apply right away or establish a goal and work toward any of your options.

1. Surgeons Salary

Surgeons are the highest paid workers in Nigeria due to the crucial nature of their work. A surgeon’s line of work entails significant risk, and any error could result in a fatality. Consequently, substantial expertise is needed for this career.

You must graduate medical school, which could take fifteen years or more, in order to become a specialized surgeon. Opportunities that could change your life are waiting for you once you have the necessary credentials.

What do surgeons get paid?

Monthly Salary Range: N630,000 to N2,500,000.

2. Pilots Salary

Pilots control and fly a variety of aircraft, including passenger, freight, and helicopter aircraft. In addition to flying large distances, pilots are compensated rather handsomely because passengers’ lives and safety are in their hands.

You must apply for admission to any recognized aviation school of your choice in order to become a pilot. The project would be finished in around four years.

What do pilots get paid?

Beginning salaries for pilots at entry-level positions range from N200,000 to N500,000 per month. Captains make between N500,000 and N3,000,000 each month.

3. Judges Salary

Monthly Salary Range: Judges make a lot of money, but they also have a lot of responsibility. Monthly salaries range from N530,000 to N1,650,000.

4. Medical Doctor Salary

Medical professionals have a variety of employment options, including working at teaching hospitals, public health organizations, private practices, and more. They have expertise in gynecology, gastrointestinal, pathology, pediatrics, ophthalmology, neurology, and other medical specialties.

You must complete a six-year program and obtain the necessary medical certification at any recognized institution in Nigeria in order to become a medical doctor.

How much money do Medical Doctor make?

Monthly Salary Range: N300,000 to N1,500,000 per month.

5. Sailor Salary

On large transport ships, tankers, and passenger boats, sailors assist in the operation and management of these boats.

You must apply for admission to the Maritime Academy of Nigeria or one of the other recognized private maritime academies located around the federation if you want to become a sailor.

What do sailors earn?

Monthly Salary Range: In Nigeria, sailors can expect to make between N220,000 and N1,400,000 per month.

6. Lawyers Salary

You might find it interesting to know how much money Nigerian lawyers make. A successful and knowledgeable attorney can help you avoid being executed or save you a lot of money.

A bachelor’s degree in law is required to practice law. You will be making millions of dollars as your experience and professionalism increase.

Monthly Salary Range: From N150,000 to N1,330,000 per month is the salary range.

7. Petroleum Engineer Salary

If you get the opportunity to work for one of Nigeria’s leading oil corporations as a petroleum engineer, your annual salary will be around N12,000,000. This will mostly depend on your prior work history and experience.

You must complete a five-year program and obtain the necessary certification at any accredited institution in Nigeria in order to become a petroleum engineer.

What are the wages for petroleum engineers?

Monthly Salary Range: From N200,000 to N1,000,000 per month is the salary range.

8. Military Officer Salary

Monthly Salary Range: The monthly salary for senior military commanders in the Nigerian Army, Navy, and Air Force ranges from N500,000 to N1,700,000.

9. Software Engineer Salary

Software engineering is a rewarding field to work in. A certificate in computer engineering from a recognized university is required to work as a software engineer.

What are the salaries of software engineers?

Monthly Salary Range: The monthly salary ranges from N250,000 to N1,600,000.

10. Chartered Accountant Salary

Accountants are employed by large corporations and governmental organizations and are responsible for managing accounts. You must earn a professional certificate from ACCS, CIMA, ICAN, or another professional organization, which could take four years or longer, in order to become a chartered accountant.

What are the earnings of chartered accountants?

Monthly Salary Range: Nigerian accountants make between N150,000 and N1,550,000 each month.

11. Banker Salary

In Nigeria, you must hold a bachelor’s degree in a related discipline from an accredited university to work in banking.

What do bankers earn?

Monthly Salary Range: 150,000 to 1,450,000 Naira per month.

12. Telecommunications Engineer Salary

One of the industries in the nation that is expanding quickly is telecommunications. A bachelor’s degree in telecommunications engineering from an accredited college is required to work as a telecommunications engineer.

How much do engineers in telecommunications make?

Monthly Salary Range: In Nigeria, telecommunications engineers make between N220,000 and N1,200,000 per month.

13. College Professors/Lecturer Salary

One of the most esteemed occupations is that of a university professor.

Monthly Salary Range: Professors at universities often earn between N300,000 and N1,000,000 each month.

14. Project Manager Salary

Project managers make enormous annual salaries in the large oil and gas, telecommunication, and manufacturing industries.

What do project managers get paid?

Monthly Salary Range: From N279,000 to N804,000 per month is the salary range.

15. Entertainment Salary

Many Nigerians have made a successful career out of entertainment. Due to the rise in demand for entertainment, entertainers like singers, comedians, actors, and actresses earn a lot of money.

How much money do performers make?

Monthly Salary Range: Between N600,000 and N1,200,000 are paid to musicians, comedians, actors, and actresses for their participation in a film or concert.

16. Pharmacist Salary

Hospitals, drugstores, pharmacies, and dispensaries are the main workplaces for pharmacists. A Bachelor of Pharmacy degree (B.Pharm), which might take five years or more to complete, is required to become a pharmacist in Nigeria.

What do pharmacists get paid?

Monthly Salary range: 150,000 to 850,000 Naira per month.

17. IT Security Analyst/Ethical Hackers/Programmers Salary

As long as IT continues to be a ground-breaking tool in the nation, the services of these professionals will always be required.

Monthly Salary range: The monthly pay for these positions ranges from N145,000 to N600,000.

These professionals’ responsibilities also include managing web security and creating computer software.

18. Nurse Salary

People that are alert, caring, talkative, open-minded, and empathic are good candidates for nursing professions. Nigerian nurses typically work in specialized hospitals, teaching hospitals, private clinics, and governmental health facilities.

Monthly Salary range: Nursesearn between N150,000 and N650,000 per month.

19. Investment banker Salary

Investment bankers mostly work for banks, consultancy businesses, asset management companies, and hedge funds. They are responsible for attracting capital investments. No matter what field of study you choose, becoming an investment banker is still possible.

Monthly Salary range: An investment banker’s monthly compensation ranges from N300,000 to N500,000.

20. Aeronautical Engineers Salary

Aeronautical engineers or aerospace engineers are those with a specialty in this field. One of the highest paying professions in Nigeria is aeronautical engineering.

Monthly Salary range: The pay scale for aeronautical engineers in Nigeria currently is between 300,000 and 700,000 Naira per month, which equates to an annual income between 3.6 million and 8.4 million Naira.

