2023: Appeal Court Reinstates Lawal-Dare As Zamfara PDP Governorship Candidate

The Sokoto Division of the Court of Appeal has has set aside the judgement of the Federal High Court in Gusau and reinstated Dauda Lawal-Dare as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship Candidate in Zamfara State for the forthcoming March 11, 2023 election.

Recall that the Federal High Court ruled that the PDP has no Gubernatorial Candidate in the State. The court had earlier cancelled the primary that produced Dauda Lawal-Dare as the candidate of the opposition party and ordered a re-run.

Mr Lawal-Dare re-emerged in the second primary held in September 2022 but in a ruling on November 08, 2022 Justice Aminu Bappa-Aliyu, quashed the repeated exercise, saying the PDP will not field a Governorship candidate in the state.

Aggrieved by the judgement of the trial Court, the defendant, now appellant (Dare) approached the penultimate Court.

Justice Muhammad Lawal Shuaibu JCA who led the three-man panel ordered the Independent National Election Commission (INEC) to accept Lawal as the elected Governorship Candidate of the PDP in Zamfara State for the 2023 general election.

https://saharareporters.com/2023/01/06/breaking-nigerian-appeal-court-reinstates-dauda-lawal-zamfara-pdp-governorship-candidate

