2023: Don’t Joke With Prophecies

Many people believe, prophecies should be toyed with, nay. These are some things you must know;

1. It is meant to be for the future, when Isaiah foretold the birth of Jesus, many who heard it that who have called Isaiah a fake prophet, because Jesus was born in his time.

2. God doesn’t joke with his words, nothing will fail of his pronouncements, Matthew 5:18 For verily I say unto you, Till heaven and earth pass, one jot or one tittle shall in no wise pass from the law, till all be fulfilled.

3. When God gives, prophecies, men must fulfilled their part, God said Israel must stay in foreign land for 400 years, Genesis 15:13 And he said unto Abram, Know of a surety that thy seed shall be a stranger in a land that is not theirs, and shall serve them; and they shall afflict them four hundred years; but ended up spending extra 30 years and even wasted 40 years in the wilderness.

So brethren, I beseech you; Don’t joke with prophecies.

Happy New Year 2023.

