https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=knZGTiIdqEw

The presidential candidate of the All progressives Congress APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu campaign in Abia State and during his speech he referred to Peter Obi as one of his tenants in Lagos. Tinubu says he’s Peter Obi’s Landlord in Lagos and he would beat him silly in the coming election.

