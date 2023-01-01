2023: It’s Wrong To Say ‘Emi Lokan’ – Obasanjo Drags Tinubu

Former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has condemned the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, for saying ’emi lokan’.

Tinubu, in the buildup to the APC presidential primary election, had claimed that he was the next person to become the President of Nigeria, saying, “It is my turn.”

In a letter on Sunday, Obasanjo said: “Let me say straight away that ‘Emi Lokan’ (My turn) and ‘I have paid my dues’ are one and the same thing and are wrong attitude and mentality for the leadership of Nigeria now.”

Those claims, according to Obasanjo, “cannot form the new pedestal to reinvent and to invest in a new Nigeria based on an All-Nigeria Government for the liberation and restoration of Nigeria.”

Obasanjo said no individual can claim he has the absolute solutions to Nigeria’s problems, stating that “the solution should be in ‘we’ and ‘us’ and not in ‘me’ and ‘I’.”

https://dailypost.ng/2023/01/01/2023-its-wrong-to-say-emi-lokan-obasanjo-drags-tinubu/?amp=1

