2023: More Labor Party Candidates In Lagos (Photos)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

INEC Uploads Labour Party’s Salako, Chidiebere, Olusola, Adegeye Names On Its Portal As Authentic HoR Candidates*

https://www.facebook.com/105736442230040/posts/pfbid02uEM3CfTCyVhUqy4EmDbjTMs1dHB5T7vn1N6aSS75PftvBnhHrCKDBBUi5ncJBLpwl/
Nlpfmod

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: