Prophet Isa El-Buba, the President and founder of the Evangelical Bible Out Reach Ministry International ( EBOMI) has admonished Nigerians to elect a new President based on merit and not sentiment.

El-Buba in his new year message to the people of Nigeria which was made available to newsmen in Jos, said this time around, Nigerians must elect leaders that would help rebuild the country.

He added that it was because of this reason that he publicly declared his interest in” whom we should vote for during the February 25, Presidential election in the country”

He added that among the candidates,” we need somebody who is not a waster, but a good manager of resources that this country is blessed with”

According to him, what we need in this country at this moment is someone that will drive a new Nigeria Project, “I have said it should be Peter Obi” El-Buba stressed

El-Buba added that in this new year, God is going to do the usual visitation over Nigeria, saying the Almighty God is in control of the affairs in Nigeria.

El-Buba who is also the founder of Initiative for Better And Brighter Nigeria (IBBN), urged Nigerians to be in the mood for prayers, saying Nigerians need more prayers than ever before.

He added that the peace of the Lord would prevail in the land of Nigeria, adding that he has been in contact with Nigerians in the diaspora ahead of the 2023 general elections in this country.

https://independent.ng/2023-vote-leaders-that-will-rebuild-nigeria-prophet-el-buba-tells-nigerians/?utm_source=&utm_medium=%5Btwitter%5D

