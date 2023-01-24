24-Hour Wake For Pelé Begins As Fans Line Up To Pay Last Respects – (Photos)

An emotional Brazil began paying its last respects Monday to football legend Pelé with a 24-hour wake at the stadium where he first took the world’s breath away with his exploits, IGBERETV reports.

Hundreds of fans began filing Monday morning into the Vila Belmiro, home to Pelé’s longtime club, Santos, where the coffin bearing the remains of “O Rei” (The King) was displayed in the centre of the field, before a funeral procession and private burial scheduled for Tuesday.

Pele died on December 29 after a battle with cancer.



https://twitter.com/AFP/status/1609855259656028161?t=fyllOIDi6eEsvd01BV-BZQ&s=19

