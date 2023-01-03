3 Persons Killed By Unknown Gunmen At Unizik Gate, Awka (Pics, Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Lg5yMr0wc0

3 persons have been shot dead at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University gate, Ifite-Awka, Awka, Anambra state, in what is suspected to be a cult related incident.

Though the identities of the slain persons have not been confirmed, reports suggest that two of the victims were members of the school anti-cult unit.

The capital city has continued to experience cult related killings, even as the reader will recollect that the artiste, Slami Ifeanyi, was shot dead in his SUV within the city, just over a month ago.

https://twitter.com/OfokansiH/status/1610269540742582272?s=20&t=2cspZ5PMENwouXwU8zJ1Ww

https://twitter.com/Food_Drive_Farm/status/1610255131643084801?s=20&t=2cspZ5PMENwouXwU8zJ1Ww

