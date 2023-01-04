40 Notable Quotes From Peter Obi

1. No nation can survive without saving for tomorrow.

2. The reason why we are talking about massive borrowing today is because we didn’t save yesterday

3. Nigeria is not a producing country. The cumulative effect of what we are suffering today is bad leadership.

4. Nigerians remain hopeful for a national rebirth, which implies returning Nigeria to Nigerians; farmers, teachers and students, lecturers, artisans, workers, pensioners and over a hundred million poor Nigerians who are not sure where their next meal will come from.

5. We have to move from sharing formula to production formula. All our young people in their productive age are not doing anything, so we are going to have a crisis.

6. Those who steal, if they come to church they will give them front seats, so, why would they not steal? They are the ones who are given chieftaincy titles, they are the ones who get titles in the world. So, we need to change all that.

7. In the battle to retake Nigerian, the odds are great and seemingly insurmountable, but with our commitment, patriotism and understanding that we are doing, what we are supposed to do for our country, lest she shall die, we shall move on discontent with what is and focused on enthroning what ought to be. In doing this, our battle cry shall remain: get your PVC and become part of this great liberation!

8. Such a noble task [of restoring Nigeria to Nigerians] brooks no conscientious objectors. I hardly use war metaphors for political analysis due to my belief that politics is not adversarial and not war.

9. The issue of tackling corruption and reducing the cost of governance is simple as it will start with me and my family members.

10. There is no need creating an office of the first lady to pacify women, when I can make them handle critical positions in Nigeria.

11. If a man has not created wealth, he cannot manage wealth

12. I remember Ngozi Okonjo Iweala crying everyday, begging us to save this monies for the rainy day. Most governors disagreed. They said let us share it. Now we are borrowing to feed.

13. I don’t have any single property in this country outside Onitsha. If you see any property outside Onitsha and they say it belongs to Mr. Peter Obi, burn it!

14. When you are borrowing for consumption, it gets to a stage when you cannot control it.

15. I beg you to participate more in politics, the society we help them abuse today will take its revenge tomorrow

16. If I sleep in a hotel and have to pay N250,000 a night, I will be awake all night feeling like I was robbed.

17. The only way out of recession is to spend for growth. You can only spend for growth either from savings or from borrowing. The question is: what are you borrowing for? Are you borrowing for consumption or for production? When you borrow for consumption, you are heading for disaster.

18. I have never travelled abroad for medical checkup, even as a Governor. I won’t start now

19. We shall use percentages to share the Nigerian budget to the critical sectors like hunger, health, education, security, etc., before talking of the office of the president.

20. Unemployment is worsening. Our unemployment ratio moved from 14.8% in 2017 to 18.8% this year. This means that more people have lost their jobs. We can’t survive like this.

21. To you young people, take back your country. It is your future they are toying with.

22. We cannot aim for skyscrapers when we cannot maintain simple toilets.

23. I am not desperate to be President, I am desperate to see Nigeria work

24. I am a Nigerian running to serve every Nigerian. I urge a show of respect for every candidate, tribe, religion, and person.

25. Whenever I hear of no structure, my answer to it is simple; the 100 million Nigerians that live in poverty will be the structure. The 35 million Nigerians who don’t know where their next meal will come from will be the structure.

26. Every Nigerian child must be prepared for leadership, and every Nigerian leader must work for all Nigerian children.

27. The common goal is to make Nigeria better. Elections are a democratic contest and need not be adversarial.

28. The society we abuse today will take its revenge on our children tomorrow. No country survives by recklessness and extravagance. Unless the present dangerous trend of governmental failure is reversed, the Nigerian child remains disadvantaged.

29. Nothing can be achieved with festering insecurity. Diametric security remains the bedrock of peaceful nations and thriving democracies. As we advance, proactive security will be crucial in regaining control of our communities. Government, for its part, must meet its responsibility to protect its citizens

30. But for bad governance, Nigeria has no business with poverty and unemployment.

31. Every part of Nigeria has the potential to grow and compete, but we are not doing that

32. As a nation, we cannot be insensitive to the ongoing bloodletting and targeting of the most vulnerable and helpless in our society. Security measures must be proactive and holistic, more so in areas close to ungoverned rural and urban communities.

33. No country grows economically with a 35 per cent unemployment rate, which, when combined with under-employment, will be 55 per cent. That’s a figure of 60 per cent of unemployed Nigerians being youths—the greatest asset of any nation.

34. We must begin to look at the history of people who vie for any political positions in our country. Where was the person 25 years ago? What was he/she doing? How has he/she managed wealth and other leadership positions?

35. It is time we shunned ethnic and religious sentiments and vote a Nigerian leader who will unite every section of the country and ensure the integrated development of the nation.

36. Nigerian women are assets that need to be put to good use. Let’s take a cue from Bangladesh, where the current and longest-serving Prime Minister is a woman. Their opposition leader is also a woman.

37. I have always sued for the support of small businesses. They are the engine of economic growth. With well articulated fiscal and monetary policies, our small business sector will boom and catalyze the economy for more growth and development.

38. A father must leave a better place for the children. That’s why he sacrifices to make life better for them. That is what leadership should be.

39. We need the type of growth that will educate our children, and provide primary health care for all the communities. We don’t need development based on speculations that government officials are celebrating all over the place.

40. Nobody is talking about production. The country is not productive; that is why we are preoccupied with sharing. If we are productive, it will be very easy for Nigeria to grow and create jobs and do what others are doing.

Final Thoughts

Peter Obi is a good definition of an inspirational leader. His leadership style during his tenure as the Governor of Anambra State is a subject of leadership discussion, he has contributed immensely to the growth and development of Anambra State, Nigeria and Africa.

