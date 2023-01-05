Five Persons have been confirmed killed and four others injured after a motorist deliberately rammed his car into a group of friends partying in Akinmorin near Oyo town.

The reckless driver knocked down 10 people, five of whom died and four others are in critical condition.

The Victims were among the people holding a New Year open party at Baba Ode area in Akinmorin community, Afijio Local Government area, Oyo State.

Trouble started when a motorist drove recklessly into the party venue. His friends confronted him for driving at such speed, knowing fully well that it was a night that residents were returning from places of worship after the cross-over service.

The confrontation degenerated into an argument which infuriated the driver who was said to be drunk.

The man then entered his car with annoyance while vowing to spill blood. Then he started the car and drove into the dancing friends, knocking down over 10 people.

He fled the scene afterward.

Three of his friends who were in the car at the time of the event were arrested since the driver had absconded.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso, confirmed the incident, adding that an investigation had commenced.

Source: https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2023/1/5-dancers-killed-as-driver-rams-into-revellers-at-new-year-party.html

