5 Things You Should Be Conscious Of In 2023

As God’s children, we must build our lives around God’s Word, for therein is our victory at all times. As you journey in 2023, please, always remember these things:

1. That God Loves Humankind Vehemently

You should be aware already that God so loved the world, and love made Him gave us His only begotten Son Jesus to die for our sins. Nevertheless, God’s Love in Christ Jesus is much deeper than we think we know. You know, God, despite being Omnipotent and can do without us, is still chasing us about, trying to bring us to Himself so we can become sons and daughters of His, and live a blessed life.

Jesus died for us when we don’t deserve it. And while many people in the world today are running away from having an intimate relationship with Him, His Love keeps chasing them so they won’t be destroyed. Indeed, for a lifetime, we will have to keep learning and exploring the mystery of the Love of Christ.

2. We Are All Meant To Have Dominion As Kings And Priests

Humans were created by the Creator to have dominion over creation. Unfortunately, we lost this when Adam and Eve sinned in the Garden of Eden. But Jesus Christ came to restore the Authority we lost.

We are meant to have dominion and exercise rulership. Hence, it is an abberation to be a slave to sin, sickness, poverty, satan, hell fire, and other negative things. The way to have true dominion is to ensure an intimate righteous relationship with God, which is what empowers us to rule as kings and priests. “And (Jesus Christ) have made us kings and priests to our God; and we shall reign on the earth” Revelation 5:10.

This is your destiny – but it can only be a reality in Christ Jesus. Don’t ever forget this in 2023.

3. Biblical Principles Should Be Given Greater Priority Above All Other Opinions

If we can live our lives in complete obedience to what God is saying and have said in His word the Bible, our individual lives and collective societies will experience true peace and prosperity.

In 2023 and beyond, make the decision to always meditate on the words of the Bible and live your life in accordance to biblical principles.

4. Jesus Is More Than Sufficient

If you don’t know anybody, but you know Jesus, it is more than enough. You don’t need to have connections before you excel – once you know Jesus Christ, you won’t be small. Hence, it is wisdom to have a relationship with Jesus Christ

5. The Holy Spirit Is A Real Helper

The Holy Spirit enjoys helping us. Give Him a chance to help you.

God bless the new year for your sake as you cultivate an intimate relationship with Him through Jesus Christ. Please, walk with God and serve Him in spirit and in truth this year. God bless you

https://www.sundayakanni.com/2022/12/5-things-you-should-be-conscious-of-in.html?m=1

