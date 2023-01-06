50-Year-Old Woman Strangles Her Co-Wife To Death In Bauchi (Photos)

The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested a 50-year-old woman, Amina Guguwa for allegedly killing her co-wife, IGBERETV reports.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, January 5, 2023, said the suspect strangled the deceased to death.

“Information available to the command revealed that on the 1st January 2023, Amina Koli (Deceased) ‘f’ aged 60yrs of Miya town was strangled to death by her co-wife following the physical confrontation,” the statement read.

“Amina Guguwa, the suspect criminally used force on the victim by strangling her neck tight as a result she died on the spot.

“On receiving the report, a team of detectives were drafted and rushed to the scene where they evacuated the victim to the General Hospital Ganjuwa for a post-mortem examination where she was certified dead by a medical doctor.

“The investigation is in progress, after which the suspect will be charged to court for prosecution.” the PPRO added.



