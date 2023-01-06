6 Members Of Shilla Boys Caught In Adamawa, 14 Stolen Laptops Recovered (Pics)

Police Nab Six Members Of Shilla Boys In Adamawa, Recover 14 Stolen Laptops (Photos)

The Adamawa State Police Command has arrested six members of a gang notoriously known as Shilla Boys, IGBERETV reports.

Spokesperson of the command, DSP Sulaiman Nguroje, in a statement on Sunday, January 8, 2023, said fourteen stolen laptops were recovered from the suspects.

“Further to the Command’s renewed commitment to checkmating crime and criminality ahead of President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to Yola, the Adamawa State Capital, the Command on the 7/1/2023, disconnected the criminal network of Shilla gangsterism, connecting Upper and Down Luggere in Yola North Local Government,” the statement read.

“The suspected Shila boys specialise in burgling and stealing valuable items from peoples’ shops and houses within the State Capital.

“The outcome of this commitment designed by the command to ensuring public order, safety and security before, during and after the visit of Mr President, led to the arrest of 6 suspects, Faisal Abubakar,18, Abdulsalam Muhammed,17, Mahmud Musa ,18, Abdul Aziz Muhammed 18, Abubakar Jidda, 18, and Christopher Daniel, 30, all of various addresses.

“Interestingly, fourteen computer laptops were recovered from the suspects in the course of investigation.”

The Commissioner of Police, CP SK Akande, while commending officers and Men deployed for denying the suspects the opportunity to escape arrest and further directed total clamp down on criminals who are bent on disrupting the peace of the public.

The CP called on the populace to always inform the police of the whereabouts of Criminals and their hideouts.



https://igberetvnews.com/1436163/police-nab-six-members-shilla-boys-adamawa-recover-14-stolen-laptops-photos/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related