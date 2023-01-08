60-Year-Old Emir Of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero Marries New Much Younger Wife (Photos)

The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, has married a second wife, Hauwa’u Adamu Abdullahi Dikko, IGBERETV reports.

The bride is said to be a direct descendant of Malam Jamo, who was a brother to the late emir of Kano, Ibrahim Dabo.

Marriage plans between the 60-year-old monarch and his long term girlfriend was reported late last year. The monarch had been married to only one wife for over three decades and they have four children together.

It was gathered that the wedding was conducted on Friday, January 6, at the residence of the late Jarman Kano, Professor Isah Hashim, located at Nasarawa GRA of the state.

The Madakin Kano, Alhaji Yusuf Nabahani Ibrahim, represented the family of the groom during the marriage rites, while Alhaji Shehu Hashim served as that of the bride.

Makaman Bichi, Alhaji Isyaku Umar Tofa, the Sarkin Dawaki Mai Tuta were among those that witnessed the wedding.



