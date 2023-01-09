9 Dead In Freedom City Mall Stampede In Namasuba, Uganda (Disturbing Photos)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SJQJ063qKLA

New Year’s Eve celebrations turned to a tragedy at Freedom City Mall in Kampala, Uganda, as nine people were killed in a crowd surge.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson ASP Luke Owoyesigyire, the stampede occurred at midnight when the event’s MC encouraged attendees to go outside and watch the fireworks display.

“It is alleged that after the display ended, a stampede ensued-resulting into the instant deaths of five people,” said ASP Owoyesigyire. Emergency responders transported several casualties to a hospital where a total of nine fatalities were confirmed.

ASP Owoyesigyire also disclosed that several juveniles were killed in the stampede, which occurred as millions of Ugandans welcomed in the new year for the first time in over two years due to Covid-19 restrictions.

“The Katwe Territorial Police are investigating an incident of rush and neglect that occurred at a New Year’s Eve event at the Freedom City Mall Namasuba,” said ASP Owoyesigyire, adding that “the bodies have been transferred to City Mortuary Mulago.”

The news of the stampede has shocked and saddened the community, with many expressing their condolences on social media. “I can’t believe this happened on such a joyous occasion. My thoughts and prayers go out to the families of the victims,” wrote one Twitter user.

The cause of the stampede is currently under investigation and authorities are urging the public to come forward with any information that may help in the investigation.

In the meantime, the community is mourning the loss of nine lives and trying to come to terms with this tragic incident.



SOURCE

Uganda Police Force

Disturbing:

VIDEO

