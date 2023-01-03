96-Year-Old Father Welcomes His 72-Year-Old Son Home For Christmas (Video)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Happy 96years old father welcomes his 72years old son home for the christmas and new year holidays.

Sprays his son money in his excitement

Source;

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cm5PjUMp5rr/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CB2pB0Cjcgk

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: