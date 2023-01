So I had this conversation with someone and it seems we both have different opinions about it so we decided to seek for wider opinions.

Which will you go for

1) A lecturing job in a state college of education outside Lagos (salary: Normal naija lecturer package.)

2) A data analyst ( stock invoice) in Lagos which requires you to go to work Monday to Saturday. (Salary 200k)

Which will you pick and why?

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related