Cardiff Castle is a medieval castle and Victorian Gothic revival mansion located in the city centre of Cardiff, Wales. The original motte and bailey castle was built in the late 11th century by Norman invaders on top of a 3rd-century Roman fort.

Cardiff Castle is in top 10 tourist spot in Wales, come tour with me in this historic ancient Castle

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ysZOxqwKVJ8

