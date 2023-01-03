A Nairalander’s New Year Visit To Osun-Osogbo Sacred Groove (Pictures)

So, on the 1st of January this year, I decided to visit the Osun-Osogbo Sacred Grove. This historic and religious site is a UNESCO World Heritage Site located in Osogbo, the Osun state capital.

Visiting the grove from within or outside the state is not a herculean task due to its location which can easily be accessed directly from the city centre.

From Olaiya flyover bridge (the city centre) or wherever you are within Osogbo, you won’t have a hard time getting a commercial motorcycle popularly known as Okada to commute you to the grove which is located at Isale-Osun, very close to the palace of the city’s traditional ruler, the Ata-Oja of Osogbo.

Osun-Osogbo Grove boasts of a rainforest vegetation that covers an area of 75 hectares surrounding it. It is on a raised percel about 350 metres above sea level. This is a breathtaking organically enveloped cultural landscape.

