A Nairalander’s Recreation Of Bolognese Sauce (Pictured)

Spicy Mixed vegetables-chicken wanna-be bolognese sauce is one of my go-to sauces whenever the weather is cold. The heat from this sauce is capable of chasing cold away. This is how I prepare it, but first, the ingredients:

Carrots

Peas

Green Pepper

Pepper mix consisting of pepper, onion, ginger, garlic, spring onion, red bell pepper and a few balls of tomatoes

Seasoning

Chicken

Vegetable oil

I found a chunk of grilled fish and decided to add that to the party

Note that all ingredients a are to be washed and prepped accordingly.

Season your chicken and cook until tender. Fry afterwards (I didnt fry mine thoug). Heat some oil in a pan and pour in your pepper mix. Fry until its beginning to look fried. Afterwards you add all your chopped vegetables, except green pepper. Cook for three minutes and its ready, add your green pepper and turn off the heat immediately and your sauce is ready.

