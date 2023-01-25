Abia PDP Governorship Candidate, Ikonne, Is Dead

DEATH OF PROFESSOR ELEAZEAR UCHENNA IKONNE

I regret to announce the death of my dear father, Prof Eleazar Uchenna Ikonne, who died at the National Hospital Abuja today, 25th January 2023 by 4am after a brief illness.

He was recovering after taking proper treatment in the United Kingdom but relapsed a few days ago leading to multiple cardiac arrests for which he didn’t recover from.

Further details and arrangements would be made known to the public after deliberations and meetings are made within the family.

Thank you.

Dr Uche- Ikonne Chikezie

For the family.



https://www.facebook.com/1071837852/posts/pfbid02pN3tGb1iV8URGVgfPBt4cybnYcbYZPVEmACNBstv3HHgQUJJrmEHK8b6wi4cCEiHl/?mibextid=Nif5oz

BREAKING: Abia PDP gov candidate is dead

The Abia State Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate, Prof Uche Ikonne, is dead.

This was announced in a statement by his son, Dr Uche Ikonne, on Wednesday.

The statement read, “I regret to announce the death of my dear father, Prof Eleazar Uchenna Ikonne, who died at the National Hospital Abuja today January 2023

25, by 4 am after a brief illness.

“He was recovering after taking proper treatment in the United Kingdom but relapsed a few days ago leading to multiple cardiac arrests from which he didn’t recover from.

“Further details and arrangements would be made known to the public after deliberations and meetings are made within the family”.



https://www.google.com/amp/s/punchng.com/breaking-abia-pdp-gov-candidate-is-dead/%3famp

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related