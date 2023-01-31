Abia PDP Guber: Lucky Igbokwe Kicks Against Plans To Introduce New Contestants

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP in Abia state, Mayor Lucky Igbokwe, better known as Don Lulu has kicked against plans to introduce new contestants in the race to replace Prof. Uche Ikonne who before his death last week was the PDP governorship candidate in Abia.

Don Lulu in a chat with ABN TV on Tuesday said the new Electoral Act 2022 allows for a fresh primary in the event that a candidate is incapacitated, late or by reason of resignation.

He wondered why those who were not part of the primary election held last year will be part of the Feb. 4 contest to replace Prof. Ikonne.

“One of the things people are wondering about is, those people coming in as new contestants, they have not gone to the 17 local government areas to consult people, people were not invited, especially the party people, just like we did by moving around the 17 local governments.

“Moving around the 17 local governments enables you to know the people’s needs, what they want, it’s like interacting with the grass root”, he said.

Don Lulu who was the youth ambassador of Prof. Ikonne Campaign Council wondered what the reason for introducing new contestants is.

He thanked the national leadership of the PDP for opening the contest for those who took part in the previous exercise that produced Prof. Ikonne as winner.

Don Lulu came second in the contest.

The Abia State leadership of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP had micro-zoned its governorship ticket to Isialangwa North, the home local government of the late holder, Prof. Ikonne.

There are indications that the chief of staff to the Governor, Chief Okey Ahiwe may be the favoured aspirant.

https://abntv.com.ng/news/abia-pdp-governorship-mayor-lucky-igbokwe-kicks-against-plans-to-introduce-new-contestants/