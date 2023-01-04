Abuja Hype Man And MC Steve Headmaster Engages Fiancée (Pictures)

Abuja Based Popular Hype Man And MC Steve Headmaster Engages Fiancée As Wedding Holds Thursday

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XKb3jByBiss

Abuja-based entertainer and the host of popular comedy show, Depression Pills, Stephen Madukwe, popularly known as Headmaster has engaged his heartthrob, Cynthia Ifeoma at a colourful private event in Abuja.

This comes ahead of their traditional wedding taking place on Thursday, Jan. 5 in Anambra.

He shared beautiful photos of the engagement on social media and wrote, “To my kindest BEAUTIFUL ARMOR: Cynthia Okeke

“Every long lost road, kept leading us back to each other, It has always been better when we’re together. It seems right now that all I’ve ever done in my life, my BEST DECISION is making my way back to where love has totally transformed my entire life!!

“Thank you for saying YES to this goofy stubborn boy!! LESS NOISE MORE LOVE

“Ladies and Gentle men, my former neighbor from Port Harcourt road Aba has now accepted to be my wife 11yrs later!!”.

The traditional wedding will take place at late Mr Patrick Okeke Onwuekwe’s Compound of Umumeohaekwe -Okpoko village, Isuofia in Aguata LGA of Anambra State on Thursday.

